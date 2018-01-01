Choose your language
English

Talkwalker Alerts, the best free and easy alternative to Google Alerts

The one email you look forward to

Monitor the Web for interesting new content about your name, brand, competitors, events or any favorite topic with Talkwalker Alerts!

Elevate your Alerts. Stay on top of every brand mention.

Say goodbye to an inbox flooded with alerts from a gazillion feeds. The all new Talkwalker Alerts brings every single mention of your brand across the internet - from websites, blogs, forums and even Twitter to your inbox in one email. So, if you’re looking for Google Alerts alternative, look no further!

 

The most important conversations on the internet (+Twitter) delivered to your inbox…

Talkwalker Alerts delivers the top results and tweets mentioning your brand or keyword from across the web and Twitter to your inbox. We filter out and cover the most important conversations – tweets with the most engagement  so you only receive the alerts that matter. This makes us the only free alerts service that includes results from social media. Catch up, Google Alerts.

Why Talkwalker Alerts is better than Google Alerts

 

Eliminate the noise. Why work harder, when you can work smarter?

Use our Boolean operators to narrow down on the results that matter the most to you. Customize your alerts so you receive only the most relevant ones.

 

Go beyond tracking mentions with alerts…

Alerts can be used for more than just tracking mentions. You can up your SEO game, identify influencers and enhance your content marketing strategy…. All for free!

 

 

Receive the most important conversations in your inbox every day.

